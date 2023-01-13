Filing for Fayetteville municipal office is ongoing through Jan. 28, according to Recorder Zenda Vance.
The 2023 municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. Those who are successful in their bids for office will serve a four-year term.
Residents can lodge their announcement of candidacy for the office of mayor, recorder or one of the council seats. Filing fees are as follows: Mayor — $260; recorder — $130; and council — $52.
According to Vance, candidate filing forms will be accepted at Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the filing period.
The final day to submit candidacy forms will be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Any filings through the mail must be postmarked no later than midnight on Jan. 28.
Filing fees will be accepted in the form of a personal check, money order, cash or certified check.
For further information, call the town recorder's office at 304-574-0101.
— Steve Keenan
