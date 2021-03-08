Municipal election season is underway in Greenbrier County, but few people appear eager to run for office.
Except for Ronceverte, which holds its election on June 1, voters in all of the municipalities will go to the polls on June 8.
•••
The situation in Rainelle finds more residents willing to run for mayor or recorder than town council. Only three people — James Matheney, former council member David Spitzer and incumbent Ron Fleshman — filled out paperwork to vie for five council seats during the regular filing period. Incumbents Martha Livesay, Gary Harris and Danny Milam opted not to run for another two-year term on council, while the fifth council member, John Wyatt, chose to run for mayor.
In the mayoral race, Wyatt will face Mike Rogers and former council member Robin Williams. Jason Smith, the man elected mayor in 2019 as a write-in candidate, resigned his post this past October after only 16 months in office.
Competing for the office of town recorder are incumbent Bill Bell, who is also temporarily serving as Rainelle’s acting mayor, and Brian Day, whose last political foray was an unsuccessful write-in bid for a council seat two years ago.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate for this year’s election is April 20. Draws for ballot position will be conducted at Town Hall on March 23.
•••
White Sulphur Springs is one of two Greenbrier municipalities in which only incumbents signed up before the regular filing deadline.
Mayor Bruce Bowling, Recorder Kathy Glover and City Council members Mary Buskirk Collins, Mark D. Gillespie, George “GP” Parker, Audrey Burns VanBuren and Chris Hanna are all running for another two-year term in office.
Candidates have until March 16 to withdraw their names from contention, and potential write-in candidates may sign up through April 20.
•••
Alderson, where a pair of nonpartisan parties are authorized to nominate slates of candidates, is the second municipality where incumbents appear to be running unopposed, barring a write-in campaign.
According to town Recorder Betty Thomas, the Citizens’ Party did not hold a convention before the deadline this year, meaning no one will campaign under that banner against the incumbent People’s Party slate.
Mayor Travis Copenhaver, Recorder Thomas, and Town Council members Ann Eskins, Doris Kasley, Ruthie Allen, Charlie Lobban and Tod Hanger, all representing the People’s Party, are seeking two more years in office.
Unlike other Greenbrier County towns, Alderson doesn’t provide for official write-in candidates, instead counting all names that are written in on the appropriate line on ballots, pending certification of same, Thomas said.
•••
Lewisburg also selects candidates via the nonpartisan party nomination route. Conventions must be duly advertised and conducted no later than the third Tuesday of March (March 16); as of Monday, no party had advised the city’s elections officer, Recorder Shannon Beatty, that a convention had yet been scheduled.
Full terms in office are four years in Lewisburg, and roughly half of the city’s offices are up for election every two years.
Four of City Council’s five slots are up for grabs this year. Three of those seats — currently held by Mark Etten, Heather Blake and Arron Seams — are full four-year terms, while the fourth is a two-year term. That final seat is now held by Joshua Edwards, who was appointed to serve in place of Edward Johns. Johns resigned shortly after being elected in 2019.
Beyond the party conventions, Lewisburg’s ballot draw will be conducted on March 30, and the write-in deadline is April 20.
•••
Candidates are still welcome to file for the June 1 election in Ronceverte. The filing period there began March 1 and will conclude April 6.
