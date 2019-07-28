Forty percent of the 24th World Scout Jamboree is female, and while most associate the Scouts with being male, the females at the Jamboree assure that they get along just fine as "one of the guys."
Heidi O'Donnell sported a bright purple hoodie on a chilly morning at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. She was surrounded by young, male Scouts as she talked about her adventures of being a first assistant Scout master.
"So I am second in charge of my troop, but we really have decided that leadership across the board is all equal," O'Donnell explained.
O'Donnell has served as a Girl Scout for 39 years, and this is her ninth year serving in the Boy Scout program. She said she got involved with the boys when her son started Scouting.
One might think being a female leader among all boys would be difficult, but O'Donnell said she was having the time of her life.
"I am just having fun, making sure the boys are safe, that they're not getting into trouble and that they're having a blast," she said. "There is nothing more I can do than that; that's all I want."
O'Donnell said she often gets treated like a mom among the Scouts, which she really enjoys.
"It's quite frankly really great to be a woman in Boy Scouting. Honestly, they just treat me like one of the guys. I went on another Scouting adventure to Philmont Scout Ranch, and I was there with 10 boys and one male leader. I learned more about flatulence, bathroom issues and male humor than I ever thought I would before," she said, laughing.
"However, it's a really great program, and I'm so glad I get to be a part of this experience with them."
Much of the World Scout Jamboree is based on high-adventure activities like zip-lining, rock climbing, scuba diving, and BMX; and while the boys took over at the National Boy Scout Jamboree in 2017, this year they're sharing it with the girls.
Lines for each action-packed activity typically extend long distances at the Jamboree, so to do it right you must wake up early and beat the crowd. Natalya Morgan and Erica Shipsey, two female Scouts from Australia, did just that.
Erica, 17, said she had just come from the high ropes obstacle course. She said she and Natalya, 16, were two of the first Scouts in because they woke up early and headed straight there.
"We're learning," Natalya said. "We've figured out if you want to beat the lines, you have to put in the work."
Both Erica and Natalya said in Australia there is really no difference in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and everyone is just classified as "Scouts."
"We've both been to the Australia National Jamboree before, but never a World Jamboree. This is our first time," Erica said. "It's nice to see that amount of girls and boys is pretty even."
Natalya said she loves being classified as just a "Scout."
"It's just amazing. I love being able to be in an organization like Scouts and be considered just one of the guys," she said.
"There's just no differences here. We're all here, together as one, just having a fun time."
