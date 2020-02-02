philadelphia — The State of West Virginia will receive $131.7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the replacement of Richwood Middle School, Richwood High School, and Summersville Middle School, which were damaged as a result of flooding four years ago this summer.
The grant represents a federal cost-share of the total project cost of $175.6 million. The remainder will come from nonfederal sources.
The grant is funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized Tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. The grant applications are submitted from the state, which coordinates the process with local governments.
FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the state. It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible subrecipient, the West Virginia School Building Authority, receives this award. Following the state’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, the funds will be provided to the subrecipient on a reimbursable basis.