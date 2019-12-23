Federal buyouts of 24 Greenbrier County properties directly affected by the 2016 flood were approved last week.
The 24 were included in three Hazard Mitigation acquisition/demolition projects submitted by the county to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In most cases, the FEMA-approved structures were in the floodway, which meant that they could not be rebuilt on the same property, according to a media release issued by Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GCHSEM).
The total cost for acquisition of the three newly approved projects is $1,748,500, the release noted.
Those approved for grant funding by FEMA are in the areas most severely damaged by the flood — White Sulphur Springs, Rainelle, Rupert, Charmco and Caldwell.
“We will be completing all the required paperwork to purchase these properties in January 2020, with demolition to follow, as these structures are a public safety hazard in their communities,” GCHSEM’s Paula Brown wrote in the release.
Prior to FEMA’s action this week, only one Greenbrier buyout project, containing 11 properties, had been approved, the release indicated. The buyout total of that project was $469,500, and structures on all 11 properties have been demolished.
FEMA’s overall acquisition total this year in Greenbrier County now stands at $2,279,600.
In addition, FEMA has approved funding in the county for three homes to be structurally elevated, at a cost of $301,600; two homes to be rebuilt under the Mitigation Program, at a cost of $336,800; and generators to be purchased, at a cost of $166,240.
Brown pointed out that there are more Greenbrier County structures damaged in the 2016 flood still waiting on FEMA approval for recovery measures to be taken.
