Felony charges have been lodged against a Scarbro man from a December 2021 incident, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Dec. 16, FCSD deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the Scarbro area. After a long search, the vehicle was found and recovered in Raleigh County. During their investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle in question was left at a residence while the owners moved out, and an individual then allegedly took the vehicle and sold it.
Terry L. Ellis, 34, of Scarbro, was charged over the weekend with the felony offenses of grand larceny, receiving and transferring stolen goods, and obtaining money under false pretenses.
Ellis was also arrested for a parole violation warrant. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is incarcerated as a pre-trial felon with no bond because of the parole violation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.