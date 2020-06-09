Felon charged with gun possession

MACARTHUR — Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy J.T. Howard responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in MacArthur on Monday where he discovered people fighting in a vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Deputy J.T. Howard approached the car and saw Kevin Wayne Lloyd, 44, acting nervous. He requested to search the vehicle. Lloyd allowed Deputy Howard and Sergent R.R. White to search, which is when officers found a shotgun that was within reach of Lloyd, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Lloyd has multiple felony convictions on his record and is not allowed to own a gun. He was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, the Sheriff's Department.
If convicted, Lloyd faced up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Tomi Peck and taken to the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.