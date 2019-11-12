Feeding ministry plans move

The founder of two West Virginia restaurant chains has promised to give a local Christian feeding ministry a new location, a ministry official confirmed Tuesday.
Former state senator Oshel Craigo is the owner of Better Foods, the parent company of both Tudor’s Biscuit World and Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti.
Scott Lawson, incoming president of the Carpenter’s Corner board of directors, said that Craigo had pledged an empty Tudor’s building at 102 West 4th Street to Carpenter’s Corner earlier this year, after the organization looked at the empty building and made inquiries in August.
Carpenter’s Corner, which feeds an average of 150 people five to six days per week, aims to eventually move its current downtown operation from First Christian Church at the corner of East Prince and North Fayette streets to the former Tudor building.
“We don’t have a solid time frame yet,” said Lawson on Tuesday. “For one thing, we don’t actually possess the building yet.
“(Craigo) has said he’s going to donate it to Carpenter’s Corner.
“After it gets in our possession, we’re planning to do it, but it’s going to involve a great deal of work.”
Carpenter’s Corner offers free lunches to anyone in need.
Featured in a short 2019 film by Beckley filmmakers Shane Pierce and Sasha Montague, the feeding program is supported by nearly 40 local churches and volunteers who prepare and serve food.
Lawson said Tuesday that Carpenter’s Corner rents the church basement and pays 75 percent of the utilities at its current location.
“Obviously, if we could own a building, we may have a little more control over those costs,” he said. “We’re certainly thankful for them, for all these years, allowing us to use their building.”
Volunteers also pay for parking in city spots, and none are available around the church, he said. Lawson said the new building would alleviate the parking concerns.
“(The new building) better suits our needs, in terms of being able to serve people and serve our meals,” he said.
Lawson said moving the program will likely reach new clients. He was unsure if existing clientele would be impacted.
“Our clientele may shift a little bit,” he said. “We may have more folks from Oakwood Avenue.
“Maybe there is less that are able to make it from downtown, but I’m not sure,” he added. “It seems to me that a lot of the folks at Carpenter’s Corner are able to get there and able to come from whatever part of the city they live in.”
The feeding program has faced heavy criticism on social media over the past two years by some downtown Beckley business owners who said they supported the mission of Carpenter’s Corner but that the lines of people waiting to eat during business hours was a deterrent to business.
Lawson said he had not personally received complaints from business owners but that he was aware of some of the comments.
“We would’ve been content to stay where we are,” he said, regarding the move. “Now, that’s not to say that some of the folks downtown won’t be happier that we have moved.
“But for whatever reason, we have folks that are hungry and that are disadvantaged, and they live in the downtown area,” added Lawson. “So we can certainly do what we’ve been called to do, which is to meet their physical needs and their spiritual needs.
“We’re just going to go about our business and do what we feel God would have us do,” he said. “I can’t really speak to the fact that maybe some people don’t appreciate those folks living in downtown Beckley, and the homeless people that are there.”
Lawson said that, once the property is deeded to Carpenter’s Corner, the move will take at least a year.
The building has been vandalized, and copper wiring was stolen. He said that he was informed on Tuesday that when the weather turned cold Monday night, someone had apparently set a small fire inside the building to keep warm. Fire and smoke damage is believed to be minimal, he added.
“We’re probably going to rely with the demolition part on some contractor volunteers,” he predicted. “There may be some fundraising involved to build the building back, so I would think we’re probably looking at up to a year, once we actually have the building.”
Lawson asked volunteers to contact his organization. He said fundraising will start once the deed is secured.
“Any help is appreciated,” he said. “If there are local, licensed contractors that would be interested when we get ready to put the building back together — electricians, plumbers, HVAC — anybody that would be interested in helping, any help would be appreciated.”
He said that Richard Jarrell, who operates three local Chick-fil-A restaurants, has offered to assist with designing the kitchen for efficiency.
“We’ve got a good start on that,” Lawson said. “When we have a better timetable, we’ll be able to tell (volunteers and donors) how to move forward.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday that he was aware of the potential move.
"There is a movement by leaders in the community to make this relocation happen," Rappold said.