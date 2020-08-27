United States Attorney Mike Stuart today announced the takedown of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing meth, heroin and marijuana in Kanawha and Fayette Counties.
The takedown is the result of a long-term investigation, dubbed “Second Wave,” led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force (CWVDTF). A federal grand jury returned two indictments charging 12 individuals in connection with their roles in the DTO.
Included in those charged in a six count indictment are three people from Montgomery – Carol Belton, 61; William Lee Patton, 62; and Tonya Nichole Simerly, 35. Two others from Fayette County charged in the indictment are Jimmy Lee Coleman, 34, of Gauley Bridge and Craig Edward Redman, 41, of Kimberly.
The indictment charges Belton, Coleman, Patton and Redman with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from July 2019 to August 2020. The indictment further charges Simerly with various drug trafficking crimes carried out in connection with the DTO.