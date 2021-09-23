WASHINGTON — Three Democrats representing the region in Washington have reintroduced a federal measure that seeks to protect the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund from insolvency.
In a joint statement Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., said they have re-introduced the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act of 2021. The legislation calls for a ten-year extension of the current black lung excise tax that is set to expire in December to ensure that coal miners suffering from black lung disease and their families have access to appropriate medical care.
Without revenue from the tax, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund will face insolvency at a time when the nationwide prevalence of black lung is increasing, Manchin, Warner and Kaine said.
They were joined by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., in reintroducing the measure.
Manchin is urging both Democrats and Republicans to vote in support of the bill.
“For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our great nation and as a result many of our miners have black lung disease," Manchin said. "After their enormous sacrifices, they have earned the vital treatment and medical care they need. I am proud to introduce the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act of 2021 with my colleagues to extend the black lung excise tax to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund for the next ten years. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help us pass this crucial legislation to support our coal miners who have given so much to our country."
“Virginia miners risk their lives to help power and build our nation. They deserve access to quality treatment for Black Lung Disease if needed,” Kaine added. “This bill is part of an effort to guarantee our miners are still able to get the care they need by ensuring that the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund stays solvent. As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, I will continue fighting for Virginia miners and their families.”
“Our coal miners have sacrificed so much and risked their lives in order to fuel our nation," Warner said. "They deserve to know that they will receive the treatment and medical care they need. The Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund will ensure that miners suffering from black lung disease who rely on the fund get the care they deserve."
Cecil Roberts, international president of the United Mine Workers of America, applauded Manchin, Brown, Kaine, Casey and Warner for reintroducing the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act.
"The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is a critical backstop providing benefits to miners, and widows of miners killed by this insidious disease, that can help keep them out of poverty and provide them with the care they need," Roberts said in a prepared statement. "Much needs to be done to address longer-term systemic issues with the entire black lung benefits system, but the first step is making sure there is adequate funding for the Trust Fund to pay benefits going forward. This bill will do that, and I applaud its introduction."
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is financed primarily by an excise tax on coal produced and sold domestically, according to Manchin, Kaine and Warner's office. The tax was first established in 1978 at $0.50 per ton on underground-mined coal and $0.25 per ton on surface-mined coal. The funding was later raised to the current rates of $1.10 per ton for underground-mined coal and $0.55 per ton for surface-mined coal.
Due to congressional inaction, on December 31, 2018, the tax rate reverted back to $0.50 per ton on underground-mined coal and $0.25 per ton on surface-mined coal, representing a 55 percent reduction, the three lawmakers said.
At the end of 2019 and 2020, Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed into law, end-of-year spending packages that included one-year extensions of the 2018 tax rates. The current rates are now set to expire on December 31 of this year.