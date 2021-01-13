Two federal inmates will face additional time after pleading guilty to possessing hand crafted weapons while incarcerated at a prison in McDowell County.
According to a release Tuesday from the United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Corey Fair, 27, and Rashun Evans, 23, both admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon, commonly known as a “shank,” while they were inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at McDowell,
“Bureau of Prisons staff members do an excellent job of finding and confiscating shanks, ultimately thwarting potential violence among inmates,” Stuart said. “These cases will be prosecuted and offenders will find themselves with longer prison sentences.”
Fair admitted that on Jan. 26 he was in possession of a shank. A staff member at the prison found the weapon in Fair’s pocket during a random search. It was a five and one-half inch piece of metal sharpened on one end.
Evans admitted that on Feb. 5, he was also in possession of a handcrafted weapon while he was an inmate at the FCI McDowell. A staff member at the prison found the shank hidden underneath a telephone in a common area after Evans had placed it there. The weapon was a seven-inch-long piece of metal sharpened on one end with a cloth handle on the other end.
Both defendants admitted that the shanks were designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
Both Fair and Evans face up to five years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentences they are now serving. Sentencing for both defendants is set for April 29.