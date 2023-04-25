The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing juvenile who has not been seen since early this afternoon. The missing girl, Abigail Stone, is a 16-year-old described as being 5 feet, 6 inches in height and weighing 145 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a black Reebok hoodie and carrying a black and red Puma backpack.