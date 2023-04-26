Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said Wednesday that a missing Oak Hill girl, Abigail Stone, has been located and is safe.
“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department cannot thank the citizens of Fayette County enough for their diligent help in locating Stone,” Perdue said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The girl had been reported missing by her parents after she did not return home from school on Tuesday. It was determined by FCSD officers that she had last been seen leaving Oak Hill High School for the Fayette Institute of Technology on the Oak Hill campus.
No additional details are available at this time.
