The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday was actively working a double murder/suicide in the Price Hill area of Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Wednesday, Fridley announced that three men were found dead inside a home in an apparent double murder-suicide. According to a release from Fridley, deputies were dispatched at 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 5 to 366 Legends Highway in the Mount Hope area. The deputies were responding to a possible shooting, with the suspect still on scene threatening to commit suicide or engage in a shoot-out with police, the release noted.
After gaining access to the home, police found James Shrader, 60; Henry Shrader, 59; and Jesse Dech, 24, all deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
Fridley said the shooting is believed to have been a double murder-suicide committed by Dech.
In the release, the sheriff further said the chief medical officer will examine the bodies to determine the cause of death.
Deputies also procured a search warrant for Dech’s residence, where precursors and materials to make a pressure bomb were located.
Deputies were assisted by the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill Police Department and the Mount Hope Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD’s Detectives’ Bureau.
