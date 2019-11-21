FBI raids Beckley building

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted "law enforcement activity" in Raleigh County on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for the FBI reported Thursday.
FBI agents and West Virginia State Police troopers raided a building on New River Drive in Beckley.
"All we can say is that we are doing law enforcement activity," said Catherine Policicchio, the media contact for the Pittsburgh, Penn., office of the FBI.
Policicchio said the public is not at risk but declined to offer further details.
West Virginia State Police troopers assisted in the raid of the building, which is in the vicinity of the Ollie's store on Robert C. Byrd Drive.