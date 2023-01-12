FAYETTEVILLE — In 2022, focus on electric vehicle charging stations occurred locally when Live Green Connecticut representatives Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy passed through Fayette County on a cross-country electric vehicle trip.
At a gathering at Hawks Nest State Park during an early stop of the tour, some of the talk from stakeholders focused on expanding the availability of EV charging stations available in the Mountain State.
The Town of Fayetteville will unveil its new EV charging station on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at noon. According to Town Superintendent Matt Diederich, the station will feature two spots beside the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building/Fayette County Public Library site across from the New River Antique Mall.
According to the West Virginia Electric Auto Association, an EV charging station grant program that provides support for such endeavors is funded by Jan and Dr. Charles ("Chip") Pickering and promoted by the WVEAA.
The goal of the program, the WVEAA says, is to improve public charging access for EV drivers throughout West Virginia at an affordable cost for both EV drivers and EV charging station owners. According to the WVEAA, Pickering has donated up to two charging plugs to non-profit locations throughout West Virginia and Ohio for the past several years. West Virginia locations funded to date include the Green Bank Radio Observatory, the Pocahontas Visitors Center in Marlinton, Montwell Commons park in Lewisburg, Fairmont State University and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Diederich said Fayetteville Town Council paid to have the electrical work and set-up done via the lowest bidder, which was a Fayetteville company, AC&K Electric. The station will be available free to everyone.
Council has agreed to pay the power bill for the first few months, Diederich said, to track the cost. "If costs get out of hand, there would be an option of placing parking meters to cover the cost of the electricity," he said.
Although the WVEAA is interested in expanding the number of charging units in the state, the group also stresses it is important to EV drivers that installed units are dependable. Units that are unavailable due to power cutoff, maintenance issues, etc., will stand in the way of a good electric vehicle charging experience, the group said.
Pickering and the WVEAA have said in the past that they want potential equipment recipients to understand a long-term commitment is needed to make the program successful.
For more on the West Virginia Electric Auto Association, visit www.wveaa.org.
