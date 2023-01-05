Dr. Lewis A. Cook, Fayetteville's town historian, is pictured speaking at the sesquicentennial celebration for the county seat in November at the Fayette County Courthouse. Cook has written a book on the town's history, "History of Fayetteville Sesquicentennial 1872-2022," which will be unveiled Jan. 28 at Town Hall. Books will be available for sale and Cook will be on hand to sign purchased copies.