The Town of Fayetteville has announced the publishing of the "History of Fayetteville Sesquicentennial 1872-2022" book, written by Lewis A. Cook, town historian.
"When taking office in 2019, this wasn’t something expected but, once discovered, Council was excited to share with our community," Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said in a news release. "The Town Council is appreciative of Lewis Cook’s drive to preserve our history and proud to partner with him to present this book to future generations."
"Writing about the history of this community has been an extraordinary experience," said Cook. "Hopefully, it will, in some way, provide some knowledge to its citizens of how it became the great community that is today much loved and enjoyed."
There will be a book signing and release on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at town hall, with Dr. Cook available to sign books. The books will be available at Town Hall, 125 N. Court St., Fayetteville. They cost $10.70 per copy (tax included).
Any questions can be directed to Cruikshank at 125 N. Court St. Fayetteville, WV 25840, by calling 304-574-0101 or emailing sharon@fayettevillewv.gov.
