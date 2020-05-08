Fayetteville Police Department to get new home; council votes on disposition of school buildings

City council voted at its Thursday meeting to move the Fayetteville Police Department from its current location at 204 Church St. to the newest of the three school buildings owned by the town, the one-story building on High Street which most recently housed students in kindergarten through second grade.
The council also voted to put the other two remaining school buildings up for auction around the end of July or the beginning of August.
A development committee appointed in January to explore ideas for the use of two shuttered school buildings deeded to the Town of Fayetteville made those recommendations.
Matt Diederich, town superintendent, said the move to the former school building will give the police department more room and allow for better operations.
“In the current building, it’s too small for the Police Department. The officers are sharing desks and it’s just not a good situation,” he said of the building that’s between 1,000 and 1,200 square feet in size.
The new home of the department also is more handicap accessible, Diederich pointed out.
“Where they are now, they have to bring people in the back. This move will help with that as well.”
The relocation will allow the department to move all its evidence and files into one location, Diederich said, adding the move will also benefit the occupants of offices in Town Hall.
“This will allow us to move some old town files into storage and clear up a lot of space in the third floor of Town Hall,” he said.
To prepare the school building for occupancy by the police, Diederich said there will need to be some remodeling, including the addition of secure doors, which he estimates will take about six months.
The building currently housing the town’s police department will be put up for auction.
• • •
The council also voted to put the other two remaining school buildings up for sale.
In addition to the buildings, Diederich said the town will be selling the building’s contents, which include a wide variety of student and teacher desks, chairs and other items. Anyone interested in purchasing any of the furniture is invited to call Town Hall at 304-574-0101 for more information.
Hopes are that the former elementary and high school buildings can be sold and developed in a way that will benefit the town as a whole.
Plans originally called for the Old Fayetteville High School Building to be restored, but the project proved too expensive.
“We’ve had several people look at (the buildings),” Diederich said. “(The committee) is wanting to see them used for something, just to move forward.”
The development committee, appointed at the council’s January meeting, included Councilman Gabe Peña, George Tabit, Tighe Bullock, Lita Eskew, Tom Dickerson and Debbie Richardson.
