According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a Fayetteville man was arrested Friday after a slew of domestic violence charges.
Kenneth Ward has been charged with unlawful detention, domestic battery, malicious assault and brandishing a deadly weapon after deputies detained him a few hours after being sent to a home on Short Creek Lane.
According to the news release, deputies responded to a call that a male was holding a female victim against her will.
Deputies learned that Ward had allegedly been using padlocks on the outside of doors to keep the female detaied and, after she escaped through a window, chased her down, dragging her back into the home by the neck and allegedly threatening her with a knife.
Ward is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.
Email: mcombs@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @mattcombsRH