The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street.
To attend the Zoom meeting, click https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Those attending in person must wear a mask.
Some highlights of the agenda include:
Past meeting minutes, financial report/budget matters, appointments, reports, Sesquicentennial, Splash Pad bids, FOIA cost of copies, school property bids, sanataizing sprayer for departments to share, form a town planning committee and hire town planner, fire department rescue truck, cleaning sidewalks of snow, snowplow to tilt to middle of road no toward sidewalks, chief of police/police department position.