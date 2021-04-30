fayetteville – The Town of Fayetteville will be recognizing National Bike Month all throughout May 2021 with events and opportunities for locals to explore bike opportunities in their community. These events are made possible by the Fayetteville Bicycle Action Pedestrian Committee (BPAC) and Active Southern West Virginia.
On Tuesday May 4, at 5 p.m., the Town will hold a Bike/Walk with the Mayor event. Residents are invited to join Mayor Sharon Cruikshank and several other local leaders at the Fayetteville Town Park for a casual ride or walk. Social distancing and all other Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
Throughout May, the Fayetteville BPAC will hold a Bike Month Challenge. Visit any of Fayetteville’s local trails on the challenge list and post a picture of your ride to social media using the hashtag #FayettevilleBikeMonth2021. At the end of the month, three winners will be selected from everyone who shared a photo.
Prizes include a basic bike tune up from New River Gorge Bikes, a bike rental, meal, and night of camping from Arrowhead Bike Farm, and a drawstring bag, water bottle, and bike bell from Active Southern West Virginia.
To learn more, visit the Facebook event page Fayetteville Bike Month Challenge or contact Active SWV staff and Fayetteville BPAC member Veronica Crosier at veronica@activeswv.com.
These events come as part of an ongoing initiative started last year by the Town of Fayetteville to become more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. The initiative began with the passing of a Completes Streets Resolution in January 2020. This was followed by the designation of the Fayetteville Bicycle Pedestrian Action Committee which meets regularly to address areas for improvement around bike/pedestrian access and awareness in the community. In October 2021, the BPAC applied for the Bicycle Friendly Community recognition through the League of American Bicyclists and received an honorable mention.