A Fayette County woman was sentenced on Monday to over one year of federal incarceration for the felony offense of wire fraud.
Yvonne Dozier, 50, of Boomer previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Nov. 18, 2019. She was sentenced to one year and one day of incarceration and was also ordered to pay restitution to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) for $61,731.72.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart’s office, “Dozier stole from the State of West Virginia for four years.”
“She was a trusted employee in state government who violated that trust by stealing from taxpayers,” Stuart was quoted in the release. “Our goal in prosecuting cases like this is not only to hold the offender accountable, but to make victims whole again through restitution. In this case, Dozier will be repaying the WVDEP in full for her fraudulent purchases.”
Dozier previously worked for the WVDEP as an accounting tech. She was assigned a West Virginia state purchasing card and was permitted to make authorized purchases on behalf of the WVDEP. Dozier devised a scheme in which she used the state purchasing card to make personal purchases and fraudulently wired credit card information.