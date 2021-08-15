Fayette to begin term in masks

In light of a recent resurgence in Covid-19 cases, Fayette County Schools students and staff will begin the 2021-22 school term in face coverings.
The Fayette County Board of Education on Aug. 11 unanimously approved a recommendation from Superintendent Gary Hough that mandates masks for the first two weeks of school (Aug. 16-27) when students are on buses or indoors.
Individual schools’ cafeteria procedures will be the same as the end of the 2020-21 school year until the mask mandate is lifted for that school.
“I tell you, I really don’t like doing this,” said board of education member Gary Ray, who said he had hoped to start the year “without any type of a mandate.”
“I understand the necessity (and the safety ramifications for students and staff),” he added. “I know the moment we can get the masks off, that will happen.”
Ray praised Superintendent Gary Hough and his staff for the thought process they undertook in providing “the safest atmosphere we can to start the school year.”
“I really hope that very, very shortly, I think within that two-week period, a lot of our kids will be out of masks,” Hough said.
Hough said regular testing and vaccinations are still key elements in preventing the spread of the disease in school settings. If they stay home from school because of Covid-19 symptoms or to get tested or go to the doctor, students will not be punished, Hough stressed.
In a recent survey conducted by the school system, about 75 percent of respondents said they didn’t feel it was appropriate to have a mask mandate, according to Hough, but about 65 percent indicated they could accept a temporary mask mandate based on current numbers.
Following is a synopsis of the remainder of the guidelines the board approved:
• On Friday, Aug. 27 and every Friday morning after that during the coming school year, if the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map is on yellow or green for Fayette, the mask mandate will be lifted for the entire county unless an individual school has two percent or more of its student population Covid-positive or five percent of the student population is quarantined. If those metrics are reached in individual schools, that school must maintain a mask mandate for an additional week and be evaluated the following Friday.
• On Friday, Aug. 27 and every Friday after that, if the WVDHHR map is gold, orange or red, that will result in a mask mandate for all schools. If an individual school is below the two percent positive threshold or five percent quarantine threshold, then the mask mandate will removed for that school.
• Currently, due to students from different schools being transported together along with federal transportation mandates, all students will be required to wear masks on buses.
Additional mitigation strategies and guidance are as follows:
• Continue temperature checks (a benefit for overall school health)
• Hallway movements that can be maintained
• Avoid overcrowding when possible
• Students will be encouraged to remain home when sick
• Classroom and bus seating charts will be maintained
Following are guidelines related to large gatherings outside of classrooms/core groups:
• There will be no crowd limitations for outdoor or indoor extracurricular activities.
• Face coverings are encouraged for all non-vaccinated individuals.
• Face coverings are required at indoor extracurricular activities at this time. Additional guidance as seasons change will be provided by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and West Virginia Department of Education.
Related to quarantine guidance, students who have been vaccinated do not have to quarantine. The quarantine period can end after Day 7 if someone tests negative (PCR or antigen test) and if no symptoms have been identified during daily self-monitoring. The post-quarantine transmission risk is five to 12 percent.
Also:
• Day 0*-7 quarantine for close contact can end if Covid-19 test is negative and if no symptoms develop during daily self-monitoring. (The * denotes duration of quarantine applies from last date of exposure.)
• Specimen may be collected and tested within 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation.
• Self-monitoring and mask wearing should be continuous.
• If an individual develops symptoms within the quarantine period, immediately isolate and contact public health to report change in clinical status.
As of Friday, Aug. 13, Fayette County was yellow on the DHHR map, with 3.04 percent positivity and a 14.15 infection rate. In the previous seven days, there had been 44 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county, and there were 201 active cases on Aug. 12.
At that time, 15 Delta variant cases had been reported in Fayette.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe