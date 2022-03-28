Within four hours of the post being made, the suspect in Sunday's alleged social media threat against Oak Hill High School and Oak Hill Middle School was located at their residence, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Detectives within the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were able to search the residence and it was determined that the suspect acted alone, and did not have possession of weapons or anything to carry out the threat.
"I cannot express enough how serious these threats are, and how serious the law enforcement community takes threats of this nature," said Fridley. "Within four hours of the post, we were knocking on the door of the suspect."
A juvenile petition for terroristic threats was filed early Monday morning, and Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. will take the charge before a circuit court judge, Fridley said.