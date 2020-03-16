Due to coronavirus concerns, all Fayette County schools will continue to be closed to students.
Only essential staff will report today. Essential staff have been identified as central office, administrators, custodians, secretaries, cooks and bus operators.
Fayette County Schools has changed the feeding plan, which previously utilized feeding centers and will now have buses traveling to normal morning bus stops to distribute bagged meals for students who wish to participate. Children and their parent/guardian will need to meet the bus at the bus stop in order to receive a meal. The bus runs will begin dropping meals off at 10 a.m. and conclude after reaching the end of the route.
Fayette Schools has partnered with organizations to provide feeding locations. Sites and times will be released via social media.
Updates will be provided to parents/guardians via school messenger as needed.