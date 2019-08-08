A series of open houses and orientation sessions have been planned around Fayette County prior to the start of the 2019-20 school year, according to David Warvel, secondary director for the school system.
The first day for students in Fayette County schools is Wednesday, Aug. 28.
A large number of the county’s public school students will be facing new classroom situations as they will be attending new schools because of closures and reconfigurations.
Following is a list of the session at each school.
Elementary schools
Ansted Elementary — Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Divide Elementary — Aug. 23, noon to 1 p.m. (kindergarten and first grade); Aug 23, 1 to 2 p.m. (second and third grades); and Aug. 23, 2 to 3 p.m. (fourth and fifth grades)
Gauley Bridge Elementary — Aug. 26, 2 to 3 p.m.
Meadow Bridge Elementary — Aug. 27, 6:15 p.m.
New River Intermediate — Aug. 19, 4 to 6 p.m. (third grade); Aug. 20, 4 to 6 p.m. (fourth grade); and Aug. 21, 4 to 6 p.m. (fifth grade)
New River Primary — Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. (kindergarten); Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. (second grade); and Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. (first grade)
PK8 schools
Fayetteville PK8 — Aug. 26, 4 to 5 p.m. (kindergarten and first grade); Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m. (second, third and fourth grades); Aug. 27, 4 to 5 p.m. (fifth and sixth grades); and Aug. 27, 5 to 6 p.m., (seventh and eighth grades)
Valley PK8 — Aug. 23, 5 to 7 p.m.
Junior and senior high schools
Oak Hill Middle — Aug. 21, 6 to 8 p.m. (eighth grade); Aug. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. (seventh grade); and Aug. 23, 6 to 8 p.m.) sixth grade
Meadow Bridge High — Aug. 26, 6:15 p.m.
Midland Trail High — Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.
Oak Hill High — Aug. 19, 6 p.m. (freshmen); and Aug. 20, 6 p.m. (sophomores, juniors and seniors)