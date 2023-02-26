Brooke Ewing and Jessi Mooney have found a new ally in helping to navigate through a learning process which sometimes might be a little too dry for their liking.
The two seventh-graders at Midland Trail High/Middle School in Hico are among the student leadership team members who represented the school in Morgantown last week to participate in the announcement of the Middle School Empowerment Collaborative, which is geared to grades 6-8.
Midland Trail and Calhoun County are the two pilot middle schools for the program, it was revealed by the West Virginia Department of Education and several partners during a celebration of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. On that day, officials unveiled the new middle school initiative during its CTE Winter Conference at the Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown. According to a press release from the WVDE, the Middle School Empowerment Collaborative expands exploration and instructional and entrepreneurial opportunities for students at a younger age. The program is one of three WVDE efforts to make CTE principles and practices available to middle schools across the state.
With February being CTE Month, it is an important time to recognize the important role community and technical education programs play in preparing students for college and career success, WVDE officials stress.
The empowerment collaborative is a partnership between the Mountain State Education Cooperative, Edventure Group and the Southern Regional Education Board, WVDE officials point out. It is a school-wide program that not only focuses on teaching content through strong instructional practices, but it also provides career exploration for students through community-based, student-driven projects.
Midland Trail and Calhoun County will utilize a set of nine instructional protocols to direct their planning and, with guidance from the WVDE and its partners, they will redesign their learning environments. The goal is to empower students to experience a range of careers and problem-solving opportunities that “strengthen their entrepreneurial mindset and increase their interest and engagement in the learning process,” according to the WVDE.
“We have been committed to increasing student learning at the WVDE, and opening access to CTE at the middle school level is an important part of this mission,” State Superintendent David L. Roach said in the release. “Our state’s CTE program is nationally- and internationally-recognized for the Simulated Workplace initiative and for producing students with impressive workforce and industry-recognized credentials.
“So, why would we not want to allow middle school families and students to experience these authentic and highly engaging learning environments?”
Sixth-grade teacher Kennedy Moore, one of the adult leadership members from Midland Trail, said among the goals is “to implement a workplace environment in the middle school.” That, she said, will be similar to what is ongoing at the high school level in the Fayette Institute of Technology setting “so we want to integrate some of those skills into our middle school classrooms.”
The second part of the equation is authentic learning and assessment, which will include “really tapping into your local communities and forming community partners and making those real-world connections for students.”
“And the third asset of it is entrepreneurial mindset, so really getting these students mindful that they can do things, that they are capable of these skill sets and being productive members of society,” Moore said.
“As a whole, we really want them to be empowered in their learning because that’s where those three things tie together,” she added. “So they feel they have a say in their learning and they’re really empowered through that whole process.”
Referencing the Simulated Workplace and authentic learning ongoing at Oak Hill-based FIT and elsewhere, Midland Trail principal Richard Petitt said, “What they’re doing is real world stuff.”
“A lot of our model is what we’re developing, because there is no cookie-cutter to this,” Petitt added. “What we’re trying to develop is really what they do at FIT (and other similar CTE centers).”
The empowerment initiative should alter the course of at least some of the teaching methodology at the school, said Petitt. “Currently, traditional education is taught in silos (silos in education is a simple structure that keeps things compartmentalized, organized and safe), so you have (various classes dedicated to English, math, science, etc.) and we’re trying to take away all that and not look at it from a silos perspective; instead, look at it as we’re going to present a problem, and we’re going to (morph) into students solving that authentic problem, like you would face in real life.”
“We’re experimenting with this even pre-pilot with our sixth-grade right now,” Moore said. “What we did was we looked at our local area, and we determined that the national park (New River Gorge National Park and Preserve) is receiving a lot of tourism, but yet our local area (Ansted/Hico) is not really seeing those effects.”
Moore said sixth-graders were sent on a scavenger hunt throughout Fayette County. “We’re calling it ‘North of the New,’ and focusing on what all is here and how can we promote that to bring that tourism.
“That’s where that authentic learning comes in. They’re going to create a pitch of some type of marketing campaign or product to local community members and get feedback. We’re hoping to produce either products or a pitch (possibly including something Bridge-Day related). That’s just one small example of something that may come out of this.”
“The whole thing is called Empowerment Collaborative for a reason, to empower student learning and give them the opportunity and the voice to choose what they want to do,” said Petitt. “So our hopes are that we build relationships with our employers in our community, not isolated to Ansted or Hico, but branch out beyond those walls, but be local enough where they’re involved in that process and they start bringing things up. Maybe they have a problem they need solved at their workplace, and our kids could be helping with going through that. The big picture idea, we want to make it a positive collaboration between educators, students and employers.”
“The state will need to provide Simulated Workplace training for us,” Petitt added. “I have an idea what it looks like, Mrs. Moore has an idea what it looks like, but I’ve never been trained on it.” Six of 11 student team members, as well as adults, traveled to Morgantown for the winter conference. “While we were there, we worked on our big-picture ideas with our kids, so we brought a leadership team,” said Moore. They explored what they want to get out of the process. “The kids made a presentation on behalf of the school,” she said. “They really took it into their hands. They planned their whole presentation themselves, and they actually sat down and did the same process that we’ve done for this. We looked at factors that go into education these days. We looked at opportunities that we have (and) discussed possible community partnerships.
“We started developing our ‘five bold steps’ along with our students, so they’re really involved with the process. I don’t feel like that’s always been that way with education, but I think it’s really important that they’re getting that input on the way things will be going in the future.”
“I hope to get a better learning experience,” Ewing said of the program so far. “I’m learning a lot.”
Of the Morgantown trip, she said, “We went to Morgantown and told them the good things about our school. We discussed how we’re going to change the learning techniques to give students experience.”
Rather than a more traditional classroom experience, Ewing said it’s now “way different. ... I’m picking it up.”
“I always knew that the students had a voice and that we could study things, but when we went to Morgantown, it like made it more obvious for us to be able to say things,” Mooney said. Many students “don’t want to explain what they need help with.” Mooney said the recent visit up north helped her in that sense.
Mooney said that, while seeing the New River Gorge study unfold locally, she learned, for example, physical characteristics of the New River Gorge Bridge that she didn’t know. She said another future project she would like to see occur is for the student team to perhaps work with hospitals or nursing homes.
Both girls said the new initiative makes learning more fun.
Looking ahead, Petitt said in working through next school year’s master schedule, he wants to provide teachers more opportunities to collaborate. “I’m excited, because I believe it’s an opportunity for kids to buy into school, to buy into the idea of receiving an education because it will be something they see applied in their everyday life, rather than somebody’s making me sit in here, somebody’s making me come to school. The idea of them being able to come to school and take an ownership of their own learning, I think, is going to be pretty impactful.”
From a teacher’s standpoint, the program can help “bring back that joy of teaching,” Moore said. “Through the empowerment of the students, I believe we’re going to see a lot more growth.
“Empowerment is going to be all around, because the students and the teachers, I think, are going to learn through this process together.”
So far, “These students are starting to gain that appreciation for what’s right here around them, and I hope that happens with the community connections, as well.” She said it can help give them a better handle on choosing a career path.
Besides Petitt, Moore, Ewing and Mooney, the leadership team which traveled to Morgantown included teachers and administrators Candace Young, Emily Lively, Tina Chapman and Matthew Harper, and students Riley Petitt, Madison Rader, Isaiah Harper and Lucas Young.
Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough is a firm believer in the potential for the empowerment initiative.
“We realize that middle school children are going through that adolescent transition, and sometimes regarding instruction they have a hard time focusing,” Hough said.
Hough said more hands-on instruction is “a really key element” and allows for “more engagement.”
The new initiative “is a great opportunity to look at how we deliver curriculum at the middle school level,” the superintendent said.
Although pilot schools are early in the implementation process, administrators, instructors and students are making strides in identifying the community projects and challenges that will serve as framework for their programs.
“Our students are excited to be the first to build our Empowerment program at Calhoun County Middle,” said Calhoun County Superintendent Kelli Whytsell. “It gives them true ownership of their learning which is something they may not have experienced in the past. Most importantly, they can apply their learning to these projects as they explore and solve real-world scenarios. That is powerful.”
In addition to the MSEC, the WVDE has also implemented two other middle school CTE programs, according to officials. The Discover Your Future program is a middle school course designed to introduce students to future career opportunities across 16 career clusters, and Project Lead the Way Gateway allows students to build knowledge and skills in the computer science, engineering and biomedical science pathways.
