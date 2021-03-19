The Fayette County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Board of Education Office.
The board may have special meetings if needed at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25, at the board office for personnel reduction in force and transfer hearings.
A special meeting for a work session will be at 8 a.m. Monday, March 29, at the board office.
A regional Local School Improvement Council meeting for Meadow Bridge Elementary School and Meadow Bridge High School will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Meadow Bridge High School.