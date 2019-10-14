Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies have charged a Kimberly man with a felony count of malicious wounding and several other offenses, after the suspect allegedly hit a resident with a metallic pipe.
Deputies arrested Triston R. McNabb, 36, on Wednesday, after he allegedly went to a family member's home on Sept. 11 and kicked in the door.
According to a press release, McNabb is charged with striking a resident of the home with a metallic pipe. He then threatened others in the house and spat on them, the release states.
McNabb was transported to Mount Olive Correctional Center to await arraignment on the felony charge, along with two counts each of domestic battery and domestic assault and one count of destruction of property.
The incident is still under investigation. Those with information may contact Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or call Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.