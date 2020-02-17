A Fayette County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the murder of a Fayette County woman with whom he had reportedly been living, Fayette County Sheriff's Department officials reported.
Rondall Lee Renick, 43, of Beckwith, was arrested in Kanawha County on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Dawn Grose of 470 Bachman Road. He was at South Central Regional Jail.
Grose's cousin had notified Fayette deputies on July 24, 2019, that she had not seen Grose since July 2018. Fayette officials reported that Grose had been living at Renick's house.
Police allege that Grose left Renick for another man and that he murdered her.
Deputies discovered Grose's body in a filthy, unlivable house belonging to Renick on July 24, 2019. Her skull had sustained several blows.
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley said Friday that experts with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. and the State Chief Medical Examiner's Office assisted in identifying Grose's remains.
Fridley asked anyone with information to contact Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or by calling Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.