Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies on Friday arrested an Oak Hill man who allegedly shot to death another man on Thursday evening, during an argument over a generator.
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported that Robert Jefferies, 49, of Oak Hill was arrested on a single charge of first-degree murder. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail without bond and is awaiting trial in jail.
Fridley reported that around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a caller notified Fayette 911 dispatchers that a man had been accidentally shot on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill.
"Further investigation suggested otherwise," Fridley said.
The alleged shooter, Jefferies, and the victim had common relatives. Fridley said Jefferies had walked away from the residence, and deputies asked the public on Thursday for help in locating him.
On Friday, Jefferies turned himself into police, said Fridley.
He asked those with more information on the shooting to call Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, visit on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of West Virginia by calling 304-255-STOP.