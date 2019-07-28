OAK HILL — “Just because someone is homebound does not mean that they should not enjoy the services of their library.”
That belief of Becky Kellum, the director of Fayette County Public Library, will evolve into a new program come Aug. 1.
The Homebound Library Service Program will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, allowing library patrons who are homebound due to illness, disability or age to have library materials delivered right to their homes.
“Our Homebound Library Service Program participants can borrow books, DVDs and more,” Kimberlie Massey, the program coordinator, wrote in a letter to library patrons.
“All items arrive to our homebound residents by the bookmobile or van. We can schedule a time to visit and bring your items and pick them all,” she wrote.
Anyone who wishes to sign up for the program should contact Massey at 204-465-5664 or by email at kim.massey@mail.mln.lib.wv.us.
Kellum, who worked at public and university libraries in Ohio before moving to West Virginia to take the Fayette County job earlier this year, said one of the libraries at which she worked previously had a homebound program and she hopes there is a big demand for the service.
“We hope it takes off and is very successful,” she said.
For more on Fayette County Public Library, its six branches or the bookmobile, visit http://fayette.lib.wv.us/.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl