Seeking outreach for a potential change in your career trajectory?
Recently laid off from a past job?
Just beginning to formulate your post-school plans?
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Parks and Recreation might have something to help guide you.
The two organizations will host the Fayette County Job Fair on Thursday, April 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville. The event is labeled as a job fair event connecting people with hiring businesses in Fayette County.
"Almost every business in Fayette County is facing a staffing shortage issue," said Tim Naylor, executive assistant with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. "We (Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Parks and Recreation) decided to bring those businesses together with potential employees in the area.
"Residents will have the opportunity to meet with ... businesses looking to hire, with some doing on-the-spot interviews."
According to Naylor, 30 businesses have signed up to man informational booths at the fair. In addition, the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services will be on hand to provide resume writing and interviewing assistance.
Anyone with questions can call 304-465-5617 or visit www.fayettecounty.com.
Below is a list of those registered to have a presence at the job fair:
• ACE Adventure Resort
• Adventures on the Gorge
• Alpha Metallurgical Resources
• Blackhawk Mining
• Cricket Wireless
• DTE Repair & Towing
• Fast Law Office
• Fayette County Board of Education
• Fayette County Sheriff's Department
• Fayette County Child Development
• FMRS Health Systems
• Jan-Care Ambulance
• Little General
• Michael Gwinn Insurance Agency
• Mountaineer Investigation and Security
• Mount Olive Correctional Complex
• New River CTC
• New River Contracting
• New River Health
• New River Ranch
• Pinheads New River Gorge
• Plateau Medical Center
• Smartstyles
• Summit Bechtel Reserve
• Water Stone Outdoors
• Workforce WV
• West Virginia Department Of Transportation
• West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
