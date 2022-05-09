FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayette County Commission will hold a special meeting today at 3 p.m. to name two emergency ballot commissioners in preparation for the Tuesday primary election.
According to County Clerk Michelle Holly, the commission must name one Democrat and one Republican as emergency ballot commissioners for absentee ballots. The move is needed in case a ballot commissioner is unable to work the election as scheduled.
Holly also added that, while she has enough poll workers scheduled to man the county’s voting sites, but she hopes sickness doesn’t knock any out as there is not an extensive pool of available poll workers.
• • •
Holly also announced that the Elections Division will handle election night results a little differently.
Normally interested parties, including many candidates, gather at the Courthouse in Fayetteville on election night as the votes are tallied. Employees of the County Clerk’s office usually release numbers after the count of every five precincts.
Holly said that will continue to be the case, but a new twist has been added. As the 5-precinct totals are announced, they also will be immediately uploaded to the Secretary of State Office’s election results page (https://sos.wv.gov).
“We just think this is another way to make the information more easily accessible,” Holly said Monday afternoon.
• • •
Polls around the state will be open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for the primary election.
In Fayette County, voters will vote at 39 precincts.
"We've added six new precincts, then to offset (that), we did consolidate several precincts," Holly told voters in a letter earlier this year. "We have 39 precincts now, which is two more than we had last election."
All voters should have received new voter’s registration cards and updated information on their new precinct number and location if applicable.
For local information on the primary election, visit www.fayettecounty.wv.gov/countyclerk.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl