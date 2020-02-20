Fayette deputies seek wanted man

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley asked the public to help Fayette Sheriff’s deputies find a Scarbro man who is allegedly wanted on numerous active warrants.
Police are searching for Harley Allen Pennington, 29, of Scarbro. Fridley reported that Pennington has multiple active warrants in various jurisdictions.
Pennington’s picture is posted on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department page on Facebook.
“He may be in the Scarbro, Oak Hill, Hilltop or Glen Jean areas,” a press release stated. “If you have information as to Pennington’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Department.”
Those with information may call Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP or visit “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” on Facebook.