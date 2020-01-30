Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Pennsylvania fugitive in Scarbro on Sunday night, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Fridley said that a deputy was making a routine patrol on W.Va. 612 on Sunday evening and pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Law enforcement discovered that a man in the vehicle, Charles Anthony Rosati, 53, was wanted in Juniata County, Pennsylvania, accused of failure to appear on "dangerous drug charges."
Fridley reported that Rosati had been living in Rosedale. Deputies arrested him, and he is now awaiting extradition hearings, said Fridley.
Those with information may call Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP or visit Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department."