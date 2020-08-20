Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Webster County man on a drug charge Monday, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported in a press release.
Fridley said a deputy who conducted a vehicle stop in Glen Jean "saw indications" that an occupant of the car, Kevin Detamore, 50, of Webster Springs, was possibly trafficking narcotics.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found schedule II narcotic pills, two guns and nearly $1,400 in cash.
Detamore was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, Fridley said.
He asked those with information to contact the Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or to call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.