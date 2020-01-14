A Pennsylvania woman landed in a West Virginia jail on drug allegations out of Fayette County on Monday, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Tiffany Louise Keel, 37, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics after police conducted a traffic stop in the Hico area early Monday.
Fridley reported that police discovered Keel, who was a passenger in the car, allegedly had a large amount of packaged methamphetamines in her possession.
Digital scales, which are often used in the drug trade, were found in the car, Fridley reported.
The incident is still under investigation. Fridley asked those with information to contact the Fayette Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, visit the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Jessica Farrish