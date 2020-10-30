Fayette County Schools will remain in a blended model with a few modifications beginning the week of November 16.
At this time, Fayette County will remain in blended model until both the incident and positivity rates move into the green category on the West Virginia DHHR map for one week period.
If the incident and positivity rates both move to green for a one week period, the system will return to school five days a week.
Included are the dates for the blended model until the Christmas break only if green is not reached before then.
In addition, anyone having difficulty with the shoology platform, internet problems, etc., is asked to reach out to the child's school. The board will be working with teachers next week on collaborating to establish additional consistency in delivery of instruction.
These dates are the tentative schedule which can changed based on the criteria developed for return to five day a week learning.
Nov. 2 - A-L
Nov, 5 and 6 - M-Z
Nov. 9-13 - A-L Monday and Tuesday, M-Z Thursday and Friday
Nov. 16-20 - A-L Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, M-Z Thursday and Friday
Nov. 23-25 - Remote learning
Nov. 30-Dec. 4 - A-L Monday and Tuesday, M-Z Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Dec. 7-11 - A-L Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday M-Z Thursday and Friday
Dec. 14-18 - A-L Monday and Tuesday, M-Z Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Dec. 21 - A-L
Dec, 22 - M-Z
Dec. 23 - Remote day/Faculty Senate