In an effort to better serve the citizens of Fayette County, Sheriff Mike Fridley and Assessor Eddie Young have teamed up to operate the Fayette County Tax Office during new office hours.
The office will now be open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for the tax office only. All other courthouse offices will remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Starting on Aug. 15, both the tax office and the Assessor's Office will stay open until 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
The new hours go into effect July 29.
— Email: kjames@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @KabreaJamesRH