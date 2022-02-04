GLENVILLE — Ellis Lilly of Crab Orchard and Greyson Shepherd of Daniels have been named to the Glenville State College President’s Honor Roll. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Madison Buchanan of Ansted, Faith Bailes of Fayetteville, Robyn Mullinax of Gauley Bridge, Abigail Taylor of Mount Carbon, Ciera Heine and Ian Pomeroy, both of Beckley, Madison Shepherd of Daniels and Jenna Williams of Oak Hill have been named to the Glenville State College Provost’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.