glenville — The initial round of accepted students into Glenville State College’s Home Grown Scholarship Initiative have been announced.
Emily Lewis of Fayetteville has been recommended to be part of the program. Lewis plans to major in Elementary Education (K-6) and Early Education (PreK-K).
“We are happy to welcome these talented new students to the Department of Education at Glenville State,” said GSC’s Dean of Education Dr. Jeff Hunter. “These young people will be a vital part of successfully addressing the shortage of teachers in our state. We need students who want to make a difference at home and we are proud to support them,” he added.
GSC’s Home Grown Initiative is focused on prospective teacher identification in the county schools partnered with scholarship support for candidate attendance at GSC, practical experiences, and mentoring during teacher preparation into the start of full-time teaching. The goal is for those students to return to their home counties to student teach and, if available, be able to apply for open positions in their home district.
The initiative recently expanded to all 55 West Virginia counties. Superintendents in each county identify what is a “high need” teaching position for their district and notify GSC. Qualified students are then nominated by the superintendent or their designee for a scholarship in that teaching area.
To be eligible for the Home Grown Initiative scholarship program, students must be a newly enrolled, first year student at GSC and be from any county in the state. They must enroll in the Bachelor of Arts in Education degree major that their superintendent has identified as “high need,” have a minimum 3.0 GPA and minimum average ACT composite score of 20 or SAT composite score of 1020, obtain recommendation from the school superintendent or designee, and be willing to complete their student teaching back in their home county if possible. The annual $3,000 scholarship is renewable based on certain criteria.
The scholarship is competitive with only 35 students to be accepted for the upcoming academic year. A few scholarships are still available and applications should be submitted as soon as possible.
For more information on the Home Grown Initiative at GSC, contact the Office of Admissions at 800-924-2010 or the Department of Education at 304-462-4119.