Fayette County Schools announces its sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and lunch severn days a week meal packs are open to all children ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate. Parents can pick up meals at the following locations.
Meals will be served at the following sites: Fayetteville PK-9, 515 W. Maple Ave. Fayetteville; Oak Hill Middle, 320 Oyler Ave, Oak Hill; Valley PK-9, Box 459, Smithers; Meadow Bridge, 870 Main St., Meadow Bridge; and Midland Trail, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico.
Meals will be provided Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. now through August 27. (Seven day meal packs extending meals through Sept. 2).
A nutritions meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months — hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation.
For more information about the Summer Food Service program, call Andrew Pense or Tressa Critchley at 304-574-1176 ext. 2136 or 2134.
l l l
