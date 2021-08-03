Fayette County Schools eyes "normal" school year

OAK HILL — As Fayette County Schools central office staff, local school administrators and other staff gathered Tuesday, poised to embark on the 2021-22 school year, the general hope was that a sense of normalcy can be in place when students return to the classrooms on Aug. 16.
Because, thanks to Covid-19, the past nearly year-and-a-half has been anything but normal.
The current plan calls for students and their teachers to be back in their rooms this fall without wearing masks, said Superintendent Gary Hough.
“We’re planning to operate as normal as possible,” Hough said.
As the start of the school term approaches, local students and school staff who still want a Covid-19 vaccine can receive one, Hough pointed out.
The Fayette County Health Department will administer free Covid-19 vaccines for those 12-and-up at school sites on the following dates:
• Wednesday, July 28 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot beside Oak Hill Middle.
• Friday, July 30 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Fayetteville PK-8; and
• Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Meadow Bridge High School gym.
A clinic was held at Valley PK-8 on July 23.
Vaccines can also be received over the summer at other locations such as New River Health pharmacies. Call for appointments. The Midland Trail Health Center, a satellite office of Rainelle Medical Center, has also been involved in vaccine distribution in recent weeks.
While acknowledging that getting the vaccine is a “personal choice,” Hough encourages those 12-and-older to get their Covid-19 shots to help set the path for a smoother delivery of instruction when school does commence.
Vaccinations will not be mandatory, he stressed.
On Tuesday, FCS central office staff met at Oak Hill Middle School with local school administrators and other school employees during a leadership academy to begin to fine tune the plan of attack for the coming school year.
Also during the day, school system officials held a media luncheon which attracted a good representation of regional media members who cover the local schools. Along with school administrators and staff, the media discussed a variety of matters, including how to foster a relationship with individual schools to assist in media coverage, as well as tossing around potential story ideas to begin the 2021-22 term.
“I think it’s important our general public know what’s happening in Fayette County Schools,” Hough said. Good information is more helpful than misinformation, he said.
During his session with the media, Hough also touched on ongoing school system alterations — including building improvements as well as more organic changes such as retaining LPNs for the coming school year — which were made possible by continued federal funding. He, too, talked briefly about a recent four-week summer academy that was geared toward helping student participants maintain their level of learning achievement over the summer.
