A Fayette County man, Bobby Mack, Jr., 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months in prison and four years of supervised release for his participation in a drug trafficking operation in Fayette County.
Mack had previously entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. He is the 12th defendant to be convicted and sentenced as a result of the extensive investigation into drug trafficking in the Fayette County area.
“Operation Mountaineer Highway was a hugely successful effort in keeping a smorgasbord of illegal drugs out of our central and southern West Virginia communities,” Stuart said. “The operation took down dozens of dealers. Many lives were saved as a result of this operation. Awesome work by the incredible team that worked this matter.”
According to Stuart, Mack admitted that he participated in the drug trafficking organization by supplying heroin to a co-conspirator. Mack admitted that on July 16, 2018, he distributed 182 grams of heroin to the co-conspirator. After Mack distributed the heroin, the co-conspirator was stopped by law enforcement officers and admitted that he had obtained the heroin from Mack at Mack’s residence in Scarbro.
Based on the co-conspirator’s information, officers obtained a search warrant for Mack’s residence. During the search, officers located items commonly used in drug distribution, three firearms, and approximately $343,097 dollars in cash.
– The Register-Herald