charleston —A Fayette County man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime.
According to court documents, Anthony Maurice Bell, 54, of Oak Hill, possessed more than 400 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and a firearm in Oak Hill on Jan. 26, 2021.
Bell admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.
Bell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 4, 2021.
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing.
Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is handling the prosecution.