Fayette County man facing a murder charge after assaulting an officer

An incident that started with an alleged stolen hunting camera led to multiple charges for a Fayette County man including attempted first degree murder after he fired a shot at an off-duty Fayette County deputy.
Henry Joe Ward, 40, of Hico, was charged with malicious assault of a police officer, obstructing a police officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, assault, trespassing, attempted first degree murder, two counts of wanton endangerment and assault during commission of or attempt to commit a felony.
Ward is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.
According to a criminal complaint, around noon Sunday, Fayette County Deputy Coty Pierson spoke with a man regarding his stolen game camera.
The victim said the game camera was a cell phone type camera and the last picture taken and sent to him was of an individual that Pierson identified as Ward.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Pierson was off duty at the time.
Pierson and the victim then went to confront Ward regarding the accusation at a camper Ward was staying at on Midland Trail in Hico.
As they approached, Ward came out of his camper and was “very irate,” the complaint states.
Pierson then told Ward he was there regarding the alleged stolen game camera, which Ward said he and his brother saw but did not steal.
Ward also stated that he knew Pierson was a Fayette County deputy and told him to get off of the property to which Pierson responded that law enforcement was on its way.
Ward then attempted to return to his camper, a move which Pierson advised against out of fear for the safety of himself and the victim.
During this time, Ward became more and more agitated saying things like, “You’re lucky you’re still alive,” according to the complaint.
Pierson then restrained Ward on the ground but later released him “after a short time” when Ward “calmed down.”
At this point, Ward walked over to his vehicle, opened the front driver's side door, leaned against the front seat and proceeded to smoke a cigarette and make a phone call.
Ward then went on to say, “That badge doesn’t scare me you’re lucky you’re still breathing I don’t care if you wear it or not,” according to the complaint.
He then reached behind his back, pulled out a revolver and pointed it at Pierson’s stomach.
Pierson said in the complaint he heard the cock of the hammer from the pistol. He then grabbed the gun and pushed it away.
As the gun was being pushed away, Ward fired the gun striking the ground between Pierson and the victim.
A struggle then ensued for the firearm in front of the vehicle, during which time the victim was able to get the gun away from Ward while Pierson tried to restrain him.
During the struggle, Ward attempted to reach for a loaded rifle from his vehicle.
Pierson then dragged Ward out of the vehicle and onto the ground where they fought, but eventually Pierson was able to subdue Ward until a National Park Service Ranger arrived to handcuff and secure him, according to the complaint.
It is unknown whether Pierson or the victim suffered any injuries however a mug shot posted to the West Virginia Regional Jail website shows Ward with a swollen over black eye, cuts to the face and a blood-stained shirt.
According to the victim, Ward is not a member of the hunting club and does not have permission to be on the property.
The incident is being investigated by the West Virginia Division of National Resources law enforcement detachment in Beckley.