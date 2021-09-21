A Fayette County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Christopher Lee Foster, 36, of Oak Hill, was charged via indictment in June.
According to the plea agreement, Foster admitted that in early March of this year he initiated contact with a person via a messaging application. Believing this person to be a 13-year-old girl from New Jersey, Foster engaged in conversations over the next two months wherein he told the minor he wanted to meet her to engage in sexual activity.
After learning that the girl was sexually inexperienced, Foster sent her pictures of his penis as well as numerous images and videos of pornography to teach her about sex. He also repeatedly pressured the minor to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself, even offering to pay her for such images.
Foster further admitted that in approximately 2015 and 2016 he produced sexually explicit images of a different minor.
If the plea agreement is accepted by the Court, Foster will be sentenced to between almost 20 years and 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 5. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.