Fayette County Circuit Clerk Cathy L. Jarrett has released the names of the individuals to be arraigned in the circuit court.

The following individuals are to report on Friday, June 26 before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Raymond P. Backus — third offense domestic assault, a felony; third offense domestic battery, a felony; assault, a misdemeanor

Richard D. Billups — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; driving a vehicle without a license, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; driving a vehicle with no insurance, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; second offense driving suspended or revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor

Joseph W. Bishop Jr. — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)

Summer G. Flemming — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony

Rosetta A. Massey — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)

Ashley N. Green — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony

Joseph M. Adkins — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)

Justyn P. Allen — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (5 counts)

Aaron Briers — forgery, a felony (3 counts); uttering, a felony (3 counts); burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony; attempt to commit fraudulent use of an access device, a felony

Marty L. Browning — death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person by child abuse, a felony; child neglect resulting in death, a felony

Julie D. Browning — death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person by child abuse, a felony; child neglect resulting in death, a felony

Sherie M. Titchenell — death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person by child abuse, a felony; child neglect resulting in death, a felony

Stephen A. Browning — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Larry W. Cales — grand larceny, a felony

Larry W. Cales — burglary, a felony

JT Carter — third offense driving revoked for DUI, a felony; third offense driving revoked for DUI, a felony; third offense driving under the influence of a controlled substance or any other drug, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Pamela J. Crickenberger — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Dewey S. Dorsey Jr. — burglary, a felony

William C. Elmore — sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (3 counts)

David H. Ewing III — burglary, a felony; assault, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor

Erica D. Foster — aiding an adult in confinement, a felony

Sandra K. Harron — gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony

William R. Holstein — grand larceny, a felony

Donald R. Kincaid II — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony; third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor

Glenn S. Logan — conspiracy, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony

Joshua W. Lowe — conspiracy, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)

Charles K. Hively — conspiracy, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)

Terry C. Maxey — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a felony; third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor

Jeffrey S. Maynard — receiving, transferring, or possessing a stolen vehicle, a felony

William H. McGraw — wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a misdemeanor

Jedidiah T. Mcmahan — sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony

Jeremy C. Miller — third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); driving suspended/revoked, a misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign, a misdemeanor

April D. Neal aka April D. Walker — prohibited person possessing a firearm, a felony

April D. Neal aka April D. Walker — forgery, a felony; uttering, a felony

Steven M. Nowlin — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of a controlled substance or any other drug, a felony

Shawn D. Painter — soliciting a minor via computer, a felony

Christopher L. Perry Jr. — burglary, a felony

Tiffany A. Ransom — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)

Arnesha L. HIgginbotham — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)

Roger D. Runyon III — grand larceny, a felony

Dallas L. Sizemore — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony

Franklin D. Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony

Lucas Dunford — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony

Chad Surface — financial exploitation of an elderly person, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (6 counts); forgery, a felony (2 counts)

Rennie J. Tipton Jr. — third or subsequent offense shoplifting, a felony

Rennie J. Tipton Jr. — shoplifting, third offense, a felony

Douglas K. Ward — child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious injury, a felony; third offense domestic assault, a felony

Jacqueline E. Young — third offense driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a felony

The following individuals are to report on Monday, June 29 before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Bradley A. Alexander II — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (4 counts)

Adrian W. Arthur — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Johnny W. Arthur — failure to register a change of motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (8 counts); failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (3 counts); failure to register a change of employer as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (3 counts)

Christopher L. Barrett — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony

Jennifer M. Benger — grand larceny, a felony

Raymond Bickley Jr. — failure to register a change of motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (4 counts)

Johsua D. Bohn — burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Rodney A. Byers — sexual abuse in the first degree (2 counts), a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, a felony

Nicholas L. Coping — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Harold R. Dixon Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts)

Hayden John Dixon — murder, a felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony; forgery, a felony; uttering, a felon; giving false information to a member of the Department of Public Safety, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Teresa A. Dixon — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Timothy P. Dotson — burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Timothy P. Dotson — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts)

Stephen W. Drennen — terroristic threats, a felony; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor (3 counts); obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor

Anthony A. Endicott — burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

Zachary S. Foley — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless disregard, a felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor

Haymond J. Handshaw — strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer, a misdemeanor; battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Steven M. Hawver — distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, a felony; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); procure, authorize or induce sexual exploitation of a minor over 16 years of age, a felony

Summer K. Hopper — grand larceny, a felony

Jesse S. Kincaid — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Jesse S. Kincaid — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony

Jason Knapp — embezzlement, a felony

Danny L. Koch — grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

Darrell Linksweiler — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (24 counts)

Brandon K. Massie — embezzlement, a felony

Stephanie S. May — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony

Dylan H. McCune — sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony

Kevin R. McKinney — embezzlement, a felony; forgery, a felony (9 counts); uttering, a felony (9 counts)

Triston R. McNabb — malicious assault, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor

Eric B. Murphy — burglary, a felony; violation of protective order, a misdemeanor; unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor

Steven M. Nowlin — conspiracy, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Khalil J. Nicholes — conspiracy, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Timothy W. Pack — grand larceny, a felony

Jacob C. Peck — grand larceny, a felony

Timmy L. Powers — attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor; burglary, a felony

Kendra M. Pudder — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Kendra M. Pudder — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (5 counts); gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony

John L. Sasnett — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Garnet C. Finchum — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Tyler S. Schoolcraft — malicious assault, a felony; violation of protective order, a misdemeanor

Daemian J. Smith — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts)

Shawn A. Surnear — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Michael C. Weest — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Joel Querry — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Cori Wolfe — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent of deliver, a felony; fleeing from an officer showing reckless indifference, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; battery on a government representative, a misdemeanor; defective equipment, a misdemeanor

Shauna B. Caldwell — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor

Earnest S. Wriston — prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony; driving while license suspended, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

