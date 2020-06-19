Fayette County Circuit Clerk Cathy L. Jarrett has released the names of the individuals to be arraigned in the circuit court.
The following individuals are to report on Friday, June 26 before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Raymond P. Backus — third offense domestic assault, a felony; third offense domestic battery, a felony; assault, a misdemeanor
Richard D. Billups — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; driving a vehicle without a license, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; driving a vehicle with no insurance, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; second offense driving suspended or revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor
Joseph W. Bishop Jr. — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)
Summer G. Flemming — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony
Rosetta A. Massey — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)
Ashley N. Green — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony
Joseph M. Adkins — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)
Justyn P. Allen — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (5 counts)
Aaron Briers — forgery, a felony (3 counts); uttering, a felony (3 counts); burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony; attempt to commit fraudulent use of an access device, a felony
Marty L. Browning — death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person by child abuse, a felony; child neglect resulting in death, a felony
Julie D. Browning — death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person by child abuse, a felony; child neglect resulting in death, a felony
Sherie M. Titchenell — death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, or other person by child abuse, a felony; child neglect resulting in death, a felony
Stephen A. Browning — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Larry W. Cales — grand larceny, a felony
Larry W. Cales — burglary, a felony
JT Carter — third offense driving revoked for DUI, a felony; third offense driving revoked for DUI, a felony; third offense driving under the influence of a controlled substance or any other drug, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor
Pamela J. Crickenberger — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Dewey S. Dorsey Jr. — burglary, a felony
William C. Elmore — sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (3 counts)
David H. Ewing III — burglary, a felony; assault, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Erica D. Foster — aiding an adult in confinement, a felony
Sandra K. Harron — gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony
William R. Holstein — grand larceny, a felony
Donald R. Kincaid II — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony; third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor
Glenn S. Logan — conspiracy, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony
Joshua W. Lowe — conspiracy, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)
Charles K. Hively — conspiracy, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)
Terry C. Maxey — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a felony; third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor
Jeffrey S. Maynard — receiving, transferring, or possessing a stolen vehicle, a felony
William H. McGraw — wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a misdemeanor
Jedidiah T. Mcmahan — sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony
Jeremy C. Miller — third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); driving suspended/revoked, a misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign, a misdemeanor
April D. Neal aka April D. Walker — prohibited person possessing a firearm, a felony
April D. Neal aka April D. Walker — forgery, a felony; uttering, a felony
Steven M. Nowlin — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of a controlled substance or any other drug, a felony
Shawn D. Painter — soliciting a minor via computer, a felony
Christopher L. Perry Jr. — burglary, a felony
Tiffany A. Ransom — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)
Arnesha L. HIgginbotham — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (2 counts)
Roger D. Runyon III — grand larceny, a felony
Dallas L. Sizemore — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony
Franklin D. Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony
Lucas Dunford — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony
Chad Surface — financial exploitation of an elderly person, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (6 counts); forgery, a felony (2 counts)
Rennie J. Tipton Jr. — third or subsequent offense shoplifting, a felony
Rennie J. Tipton Jr. — shoplifting, third offense, a felony
Douglas K. Ward — child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious injury, a felony; third offense domestic assault, a felony
Jacqueline E. Young — third offense driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a felony
The following individuals are to report on Monday, June 29 before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Bradley A. Alexander II — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (4 counts)
Adrian W. Arthur — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Johnny W. Arthur — failure to register a change of motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (8 counts); failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (3 counts); failure to register a change of employer as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (3 counts)
Christopher L. Barrett — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony
Jennifer M. Benger — grand larceny, a felony
Raymond Bickley Jr. — failure to register a change of motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (4 counts)
Johsua D. Bohn — burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Rodney A. Byers — sexual abuse in the first degree (2 counts), a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, a felony
Nicholas L. Coping — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Harold R. Dixon Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts)
Hayden John Dixon — murder, a felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony; forgery, a felony; uttering, a felon; giving false information to a member of the Department of Public Safety, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor
Teresa A. Dixon — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Timothy P. Dotson — burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Timothy P. Dotson — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts)
Stephen W. Drennen — terroristic threats, a felony; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor (3 counts); obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Anthony A. Endicott — burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Zachary S. Foley — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless disregard, a felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Haymond J. Handshaw — strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer, a misdemeanor; battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor
Steven M. Hawver — distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, a felony; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); procure, authorize or induce sexual exploitation of a minor over 16 years of age, a felony
Summer K. Hopper — grand larceny, a felony
Jesse S. Kincaid — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Jesse S. Kincaid — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to delivery, a felony
Jason Knapp — embezzlement, a felony
Danny L. Koch — grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Darrell Linksweiler — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (24 counts)
Brandon K. Massie — embezzlement, a felony
Stephanie S. May — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony
Dylan H. McCune — sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony
Kevin R. McKinney — embezzlement, a felony; forgery, a felony (9 counts); uttering, a felony (9 counts)
Triston R. McNabb — malicious assault, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Eric B. Murphy — burglary, a felony; violation of protective order, a misdemeanor; unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Steven M. Nowlin — conspiracy, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Khalil J. Nicholes — conspiracy, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Timothy W. Pack — grand larceny, a felony
Jacob C. Peck — grand larceny, a felony
Timmy L. Powers — attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor; burglary, a felony
Kendra M. Pudder — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Kendra M. Pudder — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (5 counts); gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony
John L. Sasnett — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Garnet C. Finchum — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Tyler S. Schoolcraft — malicious assault, a felony; violation of protective order, a misdemeanor
Daemian J. Smith — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts)
Shawn A. Surnear — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Michael C. Weest — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Joel Querry — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Cori Wolfe — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent of deliver, a felony; fleeing from an officer showing reckless indifference, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; battery on a government representative, a misdemeanor; defective equipment, a misdemeanor
Shauna B. Caldwell — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor
Earnest S. Wriston — prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony; driving while license suspended, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor