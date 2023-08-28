Days after two correctional officers received federal conspiracy charges in the 2022 death of an inmate at a state-run jail in Raleigh County, another inmate has been reported dead at the same jail.
Scotty Alan Cafego, 45, of Hico, died Monday after spending roughly four days at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on charges of obstruction and four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.
The Register-Herald was able to confirm the identity of Cafego with the officials in the Fayette County Magistrate Clerk’s Office even though the state did not release Cafego’s name in its statement.
While information from the state regarding Monday’s inmate death at SRJ omits Cafego’s name, it does state that the inmate was a 45-year-old male from Fayette County.
The age and origin of the inmate named in the state’s release matches information given to The Register-Herald by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.
According to the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), the Fayette County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at SRJ Monday morning
The inmate was then taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for additional care where he later died.
Cafego was initially arrested Friday evening in Hico by officers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the criminal complaint from Fayette County Magistrate Court, Cafego called 911 Friday evening and stated that “his wife was being mean.” During Cafego’s 911 call, the complaint states that a female voice can be heard in the background “speaking normally.”
Deputy T.K. Olson with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Cafego’s residence on Miller Ridge Road in Hico at 7:51 p.m. Friday. Olson wrote a summary of the events that transpired Friday evening, which was included in the criminal complaint.
According to the report, when Olson arrived at the Hico home, Cafego was on the porch but refused to give any additional details as to why he called 911, instead saying, “Ask my wife,” who was no longer present at the residence.
While continuing to speak with Cafego, Olson noticed that Cafego had a firearm in his pocket.
Olsen then ordered Cafego to put his hands in the air so he could retrieve the firearm “with the purpose to clear it and secure it until my business with Mr. Cafego concluded,” Olson wrote in his report.
When Cafego refused to comply, Olson pulled his gun on Cafego while radioing for backup.
Before backup arrived, Olson was able to secure the firearm but while doing so, Cafego started grabbing at the gun in an attempt to retrieve it from Olson.
The two then got into an altercation and ended up on the ground with Cafego attempting to choke Olson.
Before long, Olson was back on his feet, pointing his gun at Cafego until backup arrived. During this time, Olsen’s report states that Cafego was yelling and walking around.
Six officers responded to Olson’s call for backup. When they arrived, they had a brief struggle with Cafego as they placed him in a cruiser.
During the struggle, the complaint states that Cafego attempted to place his hands around the neck of Deputy R.W. Lanier. Cafego also struck Deputy J. Pack in the face and kicked Deputy C.D. Cogar during the struggle.
The complaint states that Lanier sustained an ankle injury during the incident and was seen by EMS.
Cafego was also evaluated by EMS but was not found to have sustained any critical injuries or anything that would medically prohibit him from being taken to SRJ.
This is the third death to have been reported at SRJ this year. The deaths were only made public after inquiries from multiple news organizations, including The Register-Herald.
The first, a Crab Orchard man, occurred in March. The second took place in May and was a result of suicide, according to information released by the state.
Thirteen people died at SRJ in 2022 and the facility is now the subject of a federal class action lawsuit that alleges inmates are mistreated, often denied medical treatment and live in deplorable conditions.
Last week, federal charges were filed against two SRJ correctional officers, Steven Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman, in connection with the 2022 death of 37-year-old Quantez Burks.
According to prosecutorial information filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Burks was assaulted by multiple correctional officers while being handcuffed and after being handcuffed.
Wimmer and Fleshman are both expected to plead guilty to the conspiracy charge though a date for the guilty plea hearing has not been set.
Email: jmoore@register-herald.com
